Malda judicial officials' gherao: NIA detains Cong's Mothabari candidate, six others; arrests ISF gram panchayat member, say officials.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Malda judicial officials' gherao: NIA detains Cong's Mothabari candidate, six others; arrests ISF gram panchayat member, say officials.
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