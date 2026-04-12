At rally in Ramanathapuram, CM Stalin says, election superstar is DMK manifesto; outlines Rs 8,000 coupon to buy home appliances.
PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
At rally in Ramanathapuram, CM Stalin says, election superstar is DMK manifesto; outlines Rs 8,000 coupon to buy home appliances.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Stalin
- DMK
- manifesto
- Ramanathapuram
- election
- coupon
- home appliances
- Rs 8000
- voters
- benefits
ALSO READ
Hungary's Pivotal Election: A Choice Between East and West
Sunetra Pawar Promises to Uphold Ajit Pawar's Legacy Ahead of By-Election
Hungary's Pivotal Election: The Fate of Orban's 'Illiberal Democracy'
BSH Home Appliances Targets Major Market Share in India's Vibrant Landscape
Geordin Hill-Lewis Takes Helm of South Africa’s DA Amid Election Challenge