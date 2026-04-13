Need to provide reservation for women in democratic structures has been felt by everyone for decades: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Need to provide reservation for women in democratic structures has been felt by everyone for decades: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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