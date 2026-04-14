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Women from all over nation are expressing joy on getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat: PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:18 IST
Women from all over nation are expressing joy on getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat: PM Modi.
  • Country:
  • India

Women from all over nation are expressing joy on getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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