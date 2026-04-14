Brigadier assault case: Delhi LG TS Sandhu directs police to provide security to Army officer.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Brigadier assault case: Delhi LG TS Sandhu directs police to provide security to Army officer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Diesel Security Boost for Western Australia's Remote Frontiers
Punjab Police Thwarts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network
Breaking Barriers: Australia's First Female Army Chief
'I did not fear Maintenance of Internal Security Act during Emergency, will I be afraid of Amit Shah?' asks CM Stalin at Ranipet rally.
Supreme Court Orders Continued Security for Judicial Officers in West Bengal Election Exercise