This decade would be Uttarakhand's decade and this corridor will give a huge push to state's growth: PM Modi on new expressway.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
This decade would be Uttarakhand's decade and this corridor will give a huge push to state's growth: PM Modi on new expressway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Uttarakhand
- expressway
- PM Modi
- growth
- development
- infrastructure
- economic
- connectivity
- trade
- region
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