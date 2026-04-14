When tourism develops, all benefit. I am happy that Uttarakhand is emerging as key destination for winter tourism, sports: PM Modi.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
When tourism develops, all benefit. I am happy that Uttarakhand is emerging as key destination for winter tourism, sports: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- tourism
- Uttarakhand
- winter
- sports
- PM Modi
- destination
- development
- economy
- community
- growth
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