Humayun Kabir is Mamata Banerjee's agent, constructing Babri-styled masjid with her consent; BJP won't allow the mosque to be built: Shah.
PTI | Gangarampur | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Humayun Kabir is Mamata Banerjee's agent, constructing Babri-styled masjid with her consent; BJP won't allow the mosque to be built: Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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