Two people, including an charter aviation firm director, apprehended in connection with assault of brigadier in Delhi; Mercedes seized.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people, including an charter aviation firm director, apprehended in connection with assault of brigadier in Delhi; Mercedes seized.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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