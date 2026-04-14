People chose TMC to free themselves from Left's atrocities, but TMC has gone even beyond Left: PM Narendra Modi to BJP workers of West Bengal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
People chose TMC to free themselves from Left's atrocities, but TMC has gone even beyond Left: PM Narendra Modi to BJP workers of West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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