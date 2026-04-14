Stalin Stands Firm Against BJP's Delimitation 'Conspiracy'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of conspiring against the state through a proposed delimitation exercise. Addressing a rally, Stalin claimed the women's reservation bill is designed to widen the disparity between Tamil Nadu and northern states.

Stalin argued that the central government aims to penalize southern states that have successfully implemented population control measures. He criticized BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, of being dismissive and arrogant, urging them to show restraint.

With a parliamentary session looming, Stalin asserted his commitment to fighting for Tamil rights. He also chastised AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for siding with the Centre, warning that such actions threaten Tamil Nadu's future.