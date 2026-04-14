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Stalin Stands Firm Against BJP's Delimitation 'Conspiracy'

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticizes the proposed delimitation by BJP, alleging it's a conspiracy against southern states. He vows to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights and accuses the union of punishing states with successful population control. Stalin also warns against underestimating Tamil Nadu’s resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:49 IST
Stalin Stands Firm Against BJP's Delimitation 'Conspiracy'
Delimitation
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of conspiring against the state through a proposed delimitation exercise. Addressing a rally, Stalin claimed the women's reservation bill is designed to widen the disparity between Tamil Nadu and northern states.

Stalin argued that the central government aims to penalize southern states that have successfully implemented population control measures. He criticized BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, of being dismissive and arrogant, urging them to show restraint.

With a parliamentary session looming, Stalin asserted his commitment to fighting for Tamil rights. He also chastised AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for siding with the Centre, warning that such actions threaten Tamil Nadu's future.

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