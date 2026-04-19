Controversy Over Delay in Women's Reservation Law Implementation

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Govind Singh Dotasra, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the women's reservation law for political gains while questioning the delay in its implementation. Passed in September 2023, the Women's Reservation Bill had initially been backed by the opposition.

Dotasra emphasized Congress's longstanding support for the bill, noting its introduction in 1996 and subsequent passage in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 during the UPA government. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government had placed conditions on the 2023 law, delaying its rollout by only recently issuing the necessary notification.

The Congress leader also raised concerns about the postponed Census and proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that these moves serve BJP's political interests. The INDIA bloc has challenged these actions, seeking clarity on implementing reservations on the existing Lok Sabha seats. Meanwhile, Mahila Congress state president, Sarika Singh, announced a march to demand immediate implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)