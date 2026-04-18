Not possible for oppn to support delimitation plan in garb of women's reservation, govt should implement 2023 law if it's sincere: Priyanka.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Not possible for oppn to support delimitation plan in garb of women's reservation, govt should implement 2023 law if it's sincere: Priyanka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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