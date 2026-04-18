When I see RSS, BJP trying to attack TN, Tamil language, culture, I feel as if I am Tamil: Rahul Gandhi at TN poll rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
When I see RSS, BJP trying to attack TN, Tamil language, culture, I feel as if I am Tamil: Rahul Gandhi at TN poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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