Bipartisan Bill Targets Growing Threat of Transnational Repression

U.S. senators introduced a bill to counteract transnational repression, increasing penalties for foreign agents threatening individuals on U.S. soil. Stemmed by China's new ethnic unity law, the legislation aims to protect dissidents from countries like China and Iran. It marks a significant bipartisan effort to safeguard U.S. sovereignty and freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 01:44 IST
Bipartisan Bill Targets Growing Threat of Transnational Repression
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill targeting the escalating issue of transnational repression. The effort, led by Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and Republican Senator John Curtis, seeks to bolster penalties against foreign agents who intimidate or harm individuals within U.S. borders.

The legislation follows China's implementation of its ethnic unity law, enabling Beijing's reach over critics beyond its shores. The 'Stop Transnational Repression Act,' if passed, would define these crimes federally and extend potential prison sentences by up to 10 years.

Advocates claim it will curb foreign interference from nations like China and Iran, notorious for targeting ethnic minorities and activists abroad. However, officials from China's embassy in Washington have dismissed the accusations as baseless.

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