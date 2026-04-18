'We defeated in Parliament, Bill in which delimitation was hidden; we defeated it to defend idea of India,'' says Rahul Gandhi at TN rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:37 IST
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'We defeated in Parliament, Bill in which delimitation was hidden; we defeated it to defend idea of India,'' says Rahul Gandhi at TN rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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