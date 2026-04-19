Eddie Murphy's Star-Studded AFI Tribute: Celebrating a Comedy Legend

At a glittering American Film Institute ceremony, actor and comedian Eddie Murphy was honored with the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award. The event unfolded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, drawing a constellation of Hollywood stars to pay tribute to Murphy's storied career.

The night was marked by heartfelt accolades from industry icons including Spike Lee, Martin Lawrence, and Dave Chappelle, each emphasizing Murphy's profound impact on comedy and film. The evening also saw standout appearances by Chris Rock, Arsenio Hall, and Jennifer Hudson, who performed musical numbers in his honor.

The ceremony was not only a celebration of Murphy's achievements but also a fundraising gala, generating over $2.5 million for AFI's educational programs. As Murphy looked back on his expansive career, he expressed deep gratitude for the acknowledgment, vowing to cherish the evening for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)