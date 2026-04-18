Tamil not ordinary language, it is thousands of years of your experience, memories, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil not ordinary language, it is thousands of years of your experience, memories, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Tamil
- language
- culture
- heritage
- Tamil Nadu
- rally
- history
- identity
- experience
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Predicts DMK-Congress Victory in Tamil Nadu
Summer Circuit: Discover Delhi’s Legacy Through Heritage Walks
Bhatia's Astounding Ascent: A Stellar Show at RBC Heritage
Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams BJP: Calls for Tamil Nadu's Rights Restoration
Had anyone in Assam spoken about building Babri Masjid, I would have dealt with it strictly: Himanta Sarma at rally in Bengal's Dinhata.