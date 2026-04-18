AIADMK 'eaten up' from inside by PM Modi, HM Shah: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:54 IST
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AIADMK 'eaten up' from inside by PM Modi, HM Shah: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in TN.
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