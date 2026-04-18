'AIADMK now hollow shell, had great tradition of defending TN people like DMK; but that AIADMK died long back,' alleges Rahul.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
'AIADMK now hollow shell, had great tradition of defending TN people like DMK; but that AIADMK died long back,' alleges Rahul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- AIADMK
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- India
- party decline
- political criticism
- tradition
- rights
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