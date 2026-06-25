Destruction in Caracas: A Twin Earthquake Tragedy

Devastating earthquakes struck near Caracas, Venezuela on Wednesday, causing significant destruction and trapping residents in debris across the city. The U.S. Geological Survey reported two powerful tremors, with the first measuring 7.2 magnitude quickly followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency, appealing for international support as officials projected casualty estimates between 10,000 to 100,000. Rescue operations began immediately, with local leaders urging citizens to brace for aftershocks.

Historical parallels to a 1967 earthquake that claimed numerous lives added urgency to efforts. The tremors also prompted a brief tsunami alert, which was soon lifted. Caracas and other regions continue to face immense challenges as aid efforts ramp up.