Destruction in Caracas: A Twin Earthquake Tragedy

On Wednesday afternoon, two powerful earthquakes west of Venezuela's capital Caracas resulted in significant destruction and a high casualty risk. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced a state of emergency while rescue operations proceeded amid widespread fears of aftershocks. Historical tremors haunt a nation amid current devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strong Earthquakes Struck West Of Venezuelas Capital On Wednesday Afternoon | Updated: 25-06-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 07:44 IST
Destruction in Caracas: A Twin Earthquake Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Devastating earthquakes struck near Caracas, Venezuela on Wednesday, causing significant destruction and trapping residents in debris across the city. The U.S. Geological Survey reported two powerful tremors, with the first measuring 7.2 magnitude quickly followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency, appealing for international support as officials projected casualty estimates between 10,000 to 100,000. Rescue operations began immediately, with local leaders urging citizens to brace for aftershocks.

Historical parallels to a 1967 earthquake that claimed numerous lives added urgency to efforts. The tremors also prompted a brief tsunami alert, which was soon lifted. Caracas and other regions continue to face immense challenges as aid efforts ramp up.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dengue’s Rise Could Become Asia’s Next Public Health Alarm

From Credit to Clean Cooking: What Finance Can Do for SDG 7 in Southeast Asia

South Africa’s Clean Energy Transition Needs More Than Sun, Wind and Money

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026