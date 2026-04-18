'When you see AIADMK flag, its leaders, remember they are fully controlled by PM Modi, Shah because of their corruption,' alleges Rahul.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
'When you see AIADMK flag, its leaders, remember they are fully controlled by PM Modi, Shah because of their corruption,' alleges Rahul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- AIADMK
- Modi
- Shah
- corruption
- political control
- allegations
- BJP
- independence
- leadership
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