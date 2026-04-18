'Stop this assault by RSS-BJP; they want to crush ideas of Periyar, your model of govt, destroy idea of social justice,' alleges Rahul in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:59 IST
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'Stop this assault by RSS-BJP; they want to crush ideas of Periyar, your model of govt, destroy idea of social justice,' alleges Rahul in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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