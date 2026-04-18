Rahul Gandhi Rallies Against RSS-BJP's 'Delimitation' Bill

In a charged speech on Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed victory over the BJP-led government's proposed delimitation bill. The bill, according to Gandhi, was designed to diminish representation for southern, smaller, and northeastern states in the Union of India.

During a rally in Ponneri, Tamil Nadu, Gandhi slammed the BJP's attempts to alter India's foundational principles. He accused the ruling party of seeking to concentrate power in the hands of a few corporations and eroding the legacy of social justice championed by leaders like EV Ramasamy 'Periyar'.

Gandhi further criticized the AIADMK party, an ally of the BJP, stating it had become subservient to central leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He portrayed the upcoming elections as a critical ideological battle for preserving India's diverse traditions and states' voices.