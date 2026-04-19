Women have now woken up, and they will give reply to Congress, SP, DMK and TMC: Union Minister Annpurna Devi on women's quota bill defeat.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Women have now woken up, and they will give reply to Congress, SP, DMK and TMC: Union Minister Annpurna Devi on women's quota bill defeat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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