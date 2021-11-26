Serum Institute says it has resumed exports of Covishield vaccine; 1st batch of consignment left Pune facility on Friday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:00 IST
