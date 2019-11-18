10T Tech and TriMob Launch Ukraine's First Consumer eSIM Service

10T Tech Limited, a eSIM Solutions Company based in Hong Kong, and Ukrainian operator TriMob (LLC "TriMob"), the countries most exciting full-service Mobile Carrier, are proud to announce the launch on November 1st of TriMob's Digital eSIM activation service using 10T Tech's GSMA Consumer eSIM Cloud Solution.

This advanced Mobile Telecoms service allows Ukrainian Smartphone owners with the latest Apple iPhones and iPads and Google Pixel 3a and 4 devices to sign up to TriMob's Mobile Plans by visiting their local service center to download and activate the eSIM Profile. The technology allows the subscriber to download several eSIMs from TriMob, which makes it possible to have two or more phone numbers: one of them can be used for work, the other -- for personal calls. Existing TriMob users can save their phone number when migrating to eSIM . Subscribers who have used the Mobile Number Portability Service (MNP) can also immediately order an eSIM .

eSIMs or embedded SIMs are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately.

Commenting during the launch, TriMob's chief executive officer Oleg Boyko said, "The planned Digital Sign-up experience is in line with TriMob's continual efforts to be the most innovative mobile carrier in Ukraine constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world`s first Zero Entry Fee access to Consumer eSIM Solution and is aimed at Global Full Service and Virtual carriers. This solution utilizes IDEMIA's technology, the world leader in augmented security.