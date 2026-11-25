Global economic growth is expected to remain robust in 2027, broadening across sectors and regions as energy prices ease, although rising government borrowing, alongside debt issuance by hyperscalers, poses risks to bond markets, according to a report by JPMorgan. As per the report, both government and corporate spending will continue to support global economic expansion in the coming year, while moderating inflation is expected to drive a recovery in consumer spending.

“We expect government and corporate spending to keep global growth robust in 2027. With inflation set to soften we also see consumer spending recovering, broadening the expansion,” it said. However, inflationary pressures are expected to persist in early 2027, particularly across Europe, owing to supply disruptions in refined petroleum products, especially diesel.

“The drag of higher inflation will persist as we move into the start of 2027, with inflation rates across Europe set to rise further. Refined products, particularly diesel, are a key source of this price pressure,” it said. While Middle Eastern countries have managed to sustain crude oil exports, safety concerns have hampered shipments of refined products. Additionally, a sharp decline in Russian exports following Ukrainian attacks on refineries has further constrained global supplies, the report noted.

“Together, these disruptions have removed 30% of the seaborne diesel exports that dictate global prices. Increased US production has helped, but refinery utilisation above 90% leaves little additional spare capacity,” the report said. On fixed-income markets, the report noted that rising competition for capital amid substantial government borrowing and artificial intelligence (AI)-related debt issuance has emerged as a defining theme, shifting bargaining power towards bond investors.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan expects bond yields to remain relatively stable at attractive levels, supported by easing inflation and greater market preparedness for fresh debt supply. However, elevated debt issuance is expected to persist in 2027. Additionally, JPMorgan maintained a positive outlook on AI as a key driver of corporate earnings growth in 2027.

However, it noted that the focus is gradually shifting from building AI infrastructure to deploying the technology across businesses. “We remain constructive on AI as a key driver of 2027 earnings growth. But as attention shifts from the build-out of the technology to the rollout, the relative winners and losers will become more apparent,” it said. (ANI)