Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former envoy K Shankar Bajpai passes away: Family

Katyayani Shankar Bajpai, a career diplomat who served as India's ambassador to the US, China, and Pakistan, passed away on Sunday, his family said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:12 IST
Former envoy K Shankar Bajpai passes away: Family

Katyayani Shankar Bajpai, a career diplomat who served as India's ambassador to the US, China, and Pakistan, passed away on Sunday, his family said in a statement. He was 92.  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled Bajpai's death. "Deeply grieved at the passing away of Ambassador Shankar Bajpai, mentor and friend. Will be missed by so many of us," he said in a tweet.

Bajpai served as India's ambassador to the US, China, and Pakistan, the statement said. He was one of the few career diplomats to have been ambassador in India's three most important and challenging posts. Bajpai was India's ambassador to the US when former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi made his first vital trip to Washington in 1985, the statement by Bajpai's family added.

The former diplomat was also the Indian government's political officer in Sikkim from 1970 to 1974 and was involved in the integration of the state into the Indian Union, it said. As a young officer, he served in Pakistan during the 1965 war. In 1966, he accompanied (former) prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to Tashkent for the summit with Pakistan's (former) president Ayub Khan, it said. After he retired from government service in 1986, Bajpai transitioned to academic life in many universities, including University of California in 1987-88, and was also a visiting professor in University of California, Berkeley, 1989-92, the statement added.

He then went on to become the first professor of Non-Western Studies, Brandeis University, in 1992 and 1993. He rounded out his academic career as a visiting fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation, Stanford University, in 2002, it said. He served as chairman of the National Security Advisory Board from 2008 to 2010.

Bajpai continued to be consulted informally by the Indian government, particularly on relations with the US. He had an extensive set of contacts and friendships in the US establishment and was knowledgeable about America beyond foreign policy issues, it added. "Bajpai was a man for many seasons. He could quote poetry classics from memory, was widely and eclectically read, was an avid film buff, but above all was known for his culinary skills and as a consummate host," the statement said.

He remained engaged with India's foreign policy and governance, and at the time of his death was working on a biography of his father, Girja Shankar Bajpai, first secretary-general of the Ministry of External Affairs, and on his own memoirs, it said. Bajpai is survived by his wife Meera Bajpai and two sons Dharma and Jayanti Bajpai.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Arun Mishra turns down SCBA invite for farewell function

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra has turned down Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA invite for a farewell function to be organised ahead of his retirement on September 2. Justice Mishra said his conscience doesnt permit him to partic...

Singh vouches for improving ease of doing business in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed on expediting the modalities for effecting all pending amendments to the labour laws to improve the ease of doing business in the union territory, an official spokesman sa...

Florida suspect killed by police after shooting at officers

A Florida suspect was shot dead by police after he opened fire on officers serving a warrant for his arrest, officials said. Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said one of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing his bulletpro...

Ibrahimović ready to sign new contract at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovi is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home, Ibrahimovi said upon his arrival at Milans Linate airport late Saturday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020