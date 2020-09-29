Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 impact: As winter approaches, Indian wedding industry looks at bleak future

Over six months after the novel coronavirus brought India to a halt, uncertainty looms over several industries' future as many are left unemployed and without business. As winter approaches, the wedding industry looks at a vague future despite relaxations in form of the graded reopening of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 04:54 IST
COVID-19 impact: As winter approaches, Indian wedding industry looks at bleak future
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over six months after the novel coronavirus brought India to a halt, uncertainty looms over several industries' future as many are left unemployed and without business. As winter approaches, the wedding industry looks at a vague future despite relaxations in form of the graded reopening of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on March 24 to announce the lockdown over a pathogen which has since then taken and changed several lives.

The Indian wedding industry, one of the first casualties of this virus-induced lockdown, came to a standstill overnight as several marriages originally scheduled to take place in the first half of 2020 were postponed. Now, as the second half of the year and arguably one of the demanding wedding season approaches, the industry remains unsure about their way forward while hoping for things to improve by November-December. Rajeev Jain, Director of an event management company, Rashi Entertainment Pvt Ltd, told ANI that the estimated size of the Indian wedding industry is about Rs 3 lakh crores and over one crore people associated with the industry directly/indirectly lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to the government to let big weddings take place with coronavirus measures in place. He suggested a '4 square feet' formula for such weddings. "Please allow us 4 square feet formula. If we have 1 lakh square feet area, 2,500 people can be accommodated there," Jain said.

In the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted weddings with 100 people after September 20. Earlier, it was capped at 50 people. "The estimated size of the Indian event industry is Rs 5 lakh crores, out of which Rs 2.5 lakh crores to 3 lakh crores only is consumed by the weddings. Indian wedding has been known to be a shining market. The growth in the last ten years was stupendous. Every country in the world was aiming to get Indian businessmen and families to do weddings at their exotic destinations," Jain said.

"When the lockdown was announced in March, the entire industry came to a standstill. Nobody knew what to do. We are hopeful that by November-December things, will open. But things are in a quite confused state. More than one crore people are employed directly or indirectly with the industry. All are unemployed now," he added. Jain said that we are in a "confused state" whether weddings like before will take place or not.

He further raised question over malls being allowed to operate while wedding attendees capped at 100. "I went to a mall recently and saw 6,000 people there at a point of time. Why is government stopping weddings then?" he asked.

Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder and Managing Director, Ferns N Petals, who ventured into the wedding venues' business in 2003 said that the summer season was totally wiped out and the winter season is also looking "bad" as of now. "COVID has impacted us very badly. It started in March which was just the beginning of the summer season which was totally wiped out. Now the winter season is approaching but the situation has not improved. The government's regulations do not allow us more than 100 in a social gathering which is a very less number compared to a normal big fat Indian wedding. Unless this number is increased, November-December looks very bad," he said.

Anil Thadani, owner of Jiya Band which is in wedding business since 1936 said that he is hoping to get some business in by the end of this year but remains sceptic about weddings. "We had a lot of booking in the month of April and May which all got cancelled. Even the people who had been working with us they have been suffering a lot. Most of them are jobless. We are hoping for business to look up in November-December. But there is still a confusion how weddings would take place," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: As winter approaches, Indian wedding industry looks at bleak future

Over six months after the novel coronavirus brought India to a halt, uncertainty looms over several industries future as many are left unemployed and without business. As winter approaches, the wedding industry looks at a vague future despi...

Gay, lesbian, bisexual Americans at higher risk for migraines - study

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Sept 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lesbian, gay and bisexual people are much more likely than straight people to get migraines, U.S. research showed on Monday, indicating sexual orientation may be a risk fact...

Quebec imposes new curbs, Ontario warns of 'more complex' second wave as COVID-19 cases spike

Quebec on Monday ordered new restrictions on bars and restaurants in coronavirus hot spots, while Ontarios premier warned of a more complex second wave, as Canadas two most-populous provinces saw big increases in COVID-19 cases. Quebec, the...

U.S. EPA chief challenges California effort to mandate zero emission vehicles in 2035

The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Monday questioned California Governor Gavin Newsoms plan to require all new passenger vehicle sales in 2035 be zero-emission models, according to a letter seen by Reuters. EPA Admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020