Tino Sidin (Pak Tino): Google pays tribute to Indonesian artist, painter, teacher

Happy Birthday Tino Sidin!!!

Google today celebrates the 95th birthday of Tino Sidin with an amazing artistic doodle. Tino Siden (lovingly known as Pak Tino) was an Indonesian artist, painter and teacher who is remembered for his shows on the TVRI station in the 1980s, namely Gemar Drawing.

Tino Sidin was born on November 25, 1925 in Tebingtinggi , North Sumatra, now a province of Indonesia. He first began teaching in his hometown during his 20s and in 1960 travelled to Yogyakarta–among the country's cultural hubs–to attend the pioneering Indonesian Academy of Arts (now the Indonesian Art Institute). In 1969, Gemar Menggambar first premiered on the local TV station TVRI Yogyakarta, and in 1979 it made the leap onto Indonesian national television.

In this program Tino Sidin teaches the children that drawing is easy, and it is a combination of straight lines and curved lines. At the end of each show he shows the pictures sent by his viewers and then adds the very familiar comment, 'Good!'.

Tino Sidin also often creates paintings depicting everyday life. One of them is a painting entitled 'The Four Children Play' which is a depiction of his four daughters.

Every Sunday afternoon for the next decade, Tino Sidin aka Pak Tino introduced countless children to the fun and joy of drawing. Like countless teachers celebrated across the country today, Tino Sidin nurtured his young students through positive encouragement. He inspired the students to not be afraid to make mistakes, and he uplifted the children who viewed the show nationwide, showing support for their submitted artwork with his signature catchphrase "Ya, bagus" ("Yes, it's nice"). An accomplished artist off camera as well, his work was often inspired by daily life; one of his paintings, Empat Anak Main, (Four Children Play) for example, depicts four of his daughters.

Tino Sidin died on December 29, 1995 at the age of 70 at his residence in Yogyakarta. Later it was converted into the Taman Tino Sidin museum in 2017.

Google pays tribute to Tino Sidin aka Pak Tino, the famous educator who helped spark creativity and draw a brighter future for generations of Indonesian children.

