Bihar's Political Chessboard: Speculations and Strategic Moves

Rumors swirled in Bihar about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially moving to the Rajya Sabha, allowing the BJP to take the top post and his son Nishant as deputy CM. Dismissed by BJP leader Giriraj Singh as a 'Holi prank', the JD(U) has yet to announce its nominees for upcoming Rajya Sabha seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:03 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape was rife with speculation as rumors suggested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might transition to the Rajya Sabha, making room for the BJP to claim the state's top post. Reports indicated his son, Nishant, could be poised for a political debut as deputy chief minister.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh quickly downplayed the speculation, branding it a 'Holi prank' and reaffirming that 'Nitish Kumar ji is the chief minister'. The filing deadline for five Rajya Sabha seats looms, with the BJP having already announced its two candidates.

The JD(U) remains silent on its nominees, fueling conjecture that Kumar, who recently turned 75, could be considering a Rajya Sabha seat to gracefully exit his current role. Nevertheless, JD(U) allies express uncertainty and await official announcements amid swirling media reports.

