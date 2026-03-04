Left Menu

Kerala Launches Online Portal for Scheduled Tribes Relief Fund Distribution

Kerala's Scheduled Tribes Development Department unveiled a new online portal to streamline the disbursal of assistance from its distress relief fund. This initiative ensures fast and efficient aid delivery to marginalized communities, allowing them to apply, track, and receive funds without cumbersome procedures or intermediaries.

Updated: 04-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken a significant step towards aiding marginalized communities by launching an online portal designed to expedite assistance from the Scheduled Tribes Development Department's distress relief fund. Announced by Minister O R Kelu, the portal is set to go live following an official event at the state's Secretariat.

The new platform promises to provide emergency medical aid and financial assistance swiftly, eliminating the need for beneficiaries to navigate multiple offices or rely on intermediaries. Applicants can now submit their forms online via Akshaya centres, community-based digital service hubs that cater to individuals lacking internet access or digital proficiency.

Once applications are submitted, beneficiaries can track their status online. Sanctioning of funds varies by authority, with amounts up to Rs 5,000 approved by Project Officers, up to Rs 25,000 by the Director, and larger sums by the minister. Direct bank transfers ensure that beneficiaries receive their entitled aid promptly and efficiently.

