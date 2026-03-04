Kerala Launches Online Portal for Scheduled Tribes Relief Fund Distribution

The Kerala government has taken a significant step towards aiding marginalized communities by launching an online portal designed to expedite assistance from the Scheduled Tribes Development Department's distress relief fund. Announced by Minister O R Kelu, the portal is set to go live following an official event at the state's Secretariat.

The new platform promises to provide emergency medical aid and financial assistance swiftly, eliminating the need for beneficiaries to navigate multiple offices or rely on intermediaries. Applicants can now submit their forms online via Akshaya centres, community-based digital service hubs that cater to individuals lacking internet access or digital proficiency.

Once applications are submitted, beneficiaries can track their status online. Sanctioning of funds varies by authority, with amounts up to Rs 5,000 approved by Project Officers, up to Rs 25,000 by the Director, and larger sums by the minister. Direct bank transfers ensure that beneficiaries receive their entitled aid promptly and efficiently.