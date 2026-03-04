U.S. Military Eliminates Iranian Official Behind Trump's Assassination Plot

The U.S. military revealed on Wednesday that it successfully killed an Iranian official responsible for orchestrating an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The announcement was made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a news briefing.

Hegseth did not disclose the name of the individual, but confirmed that the operation took place on Tuesday. The move marks a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Back in 2024, the U.S. Justice Department filed charges against an Iranian man connected to the plot, reportedly ordered by the IRGC. This latest action underscores the reach and capabilities of U.S. military operations.

