Left Menu

U.S. Military Eliminates Iranian Official Behind Trump's Assassination Plot

The U.S. military announced the elimination of an Iranian official behind an assassination plot against former President Donald Trump. The operation, conducted on Tuesday, follows charges by the U.S. Justice Department in 2024 against an Iranian linked to the IRGC-ordered plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:03 IST
U.S. Military Eliminates Iranian Official Behind Trump's Assassination Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military revealed on Wednesday that it successfully killed an Iranian official responsible for orchestrating an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The announcement was made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a news briefing.

Hegseth did not disclose the name of the individual, but confirmed that the operation took place on Tuesday. The move marks a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Back in 2024, the U.S. Justice Department filed charges against an Iranian man connected to the plot, reportedly ordered by the IRGC. This latest action underscores the reach and capabilities of U.S. military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourning

Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourn...

 India
2
Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

 Global
3
Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

 United Arab Emirates
4
Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026