Left Menu

'A body of work few can boast of': PM Modi congratulates Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated megastar Rajinikanth after it was announced that he will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:19 IST
'A body of work few can boast of': PM Modi congratulates Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and megastar Rajnikanth. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated megastar Rajinikanth after it was announced that he will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi commented that 'Thalaiva' had a body of work few can boast of, along with diverse roles and an endearing personality.

"Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," he tweeted. The news of Rajnikanth's conferment was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar earlier today.

"Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji," Javadekar tweeted. Speaking about the 'Robot' actor's contribution as an actor, producer, and screenwriter, Javadekar added, "His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal @Shankar_Live Biswajeet Chatterjee."

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019. The Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in film and is awarded by the government. The recipient of the 2018 award was Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth's close friend and co-star from Hum.

The 70-year-old star has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following. The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film 'Annaatthe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh bowls in rain-shortened Twenty20 vs New Zealand

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Thursday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand, reduced to 10 overs a side by rain.The toss was finally made at almost 9 p.m., two hours after the scheduled start after a...

Govt proposes to establish alternate funding, increase assistance in new Rare Disease Policy Draft

The new Rare Disease Policy Draft Report of the government has proposed establishment of alternate funding through voluntary crowd funding and corporate funding, and increase in assistance for patients needing one time treatment from Rs 15 ...

European stocks inch towards record high as PMIs, chip rally support

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan and strong factory activity data out of the euro zone eclipsed concerns about another lockdown in France.The pan-Europ...

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Thursday rose Rs 24 to Rs 7,128 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021