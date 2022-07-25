Left Menu

Tribal dance troupes from six states performed in honour of 15th President

In his address on the occasion, Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda praised the artists coming from many states for their outstanding dance performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:14 IST
Tribal dance troupes from six states performed in honour of 15th President
In his address on the occasion, Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda praised the artists coming from many states for their outstanding dance performances. Image Credit: Twitter(@MundaArjun)
  • Country:
  • India

Tribal dance troupes from six different states of India performed in honour of 15th President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji at the National Tribal Research Institute, New Delhi in the presence of Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs and Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries.

On the occasion, a welcome song and colourful dances were presented by the tribal artists. Jharkhand group performed Santhali folk dance , Kunti group performed Mundari folk dance, Orissa group performed Adwasi Santhali Kalash Folk Dance, Howrah,West Bengal group performed Santari Lakchar Anech dance, and Chhattisgarh group performed Panthi dance.

In his address on the occasion, Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda praised the artists coming from many states for their outstanding dance performances. Further, Shri Arjun Munda said that today is a historic day as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji belonging to the tribal society has become the President of the country .

In his address, Shri Mahendra Pandey appreciated the dance performance of all the artists. He said "The daughter of India, who hails from the world of water-land-forest, has today become the President of the country and this new history has been made in the Amrit kaal for the country. He also added that it is a clear indicator of the new thinking of the present government which is giving shape to a progressive India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022