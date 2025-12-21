Left Menu

Fadnavis Gears Up for Nagpur Civic Polls with BJP Leaders

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and met key BJP leaders in preparation for the Nagpur civic elections in January 2026. During his meeting, Fadnavis, along with local BJP officials, discussed strategies to secure victory in the upcoming election. Gadkari motivated BJP workers to back their chosen candidate.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intensified preparations for the upcoming Nagpur civic elections, meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and local BJP leaders on Sunday.

Scheduled for January 15, 2026, these elections see the BJP aiming to maintain its dominance after securing 108 out of 151 seats in the last polls.

Fadnavis, along with Gadkari, MLA Pravin Datke, city unit chief Dayashankar Tiwari, and others, discussed strategies, while Gadkari rallied party workers to ensure BJP's mayoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

