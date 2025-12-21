BJP Claims Decisive Victory in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan announced that the party had achieved a decisive mandate in the local body polls, as voters rejected the Opposition's 'fake narrative.' Chavan noted that the BJP, along with allies, captured more than 250 councils, surpassing expectations and solidifying its political influence.

Chavan addressed supporters at the BJP headquarters, emphasizing a strategic focus on the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. BJP candidates secured 134 out of 236 council chief posts and over 3,000 corporator seats. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, celebrated the accomplishment.

Highlighting leadership efforts, Chavan and other senior BJP members credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's administrative efficiency for the victory. Cooperation within the alliance and a focus on development are set to drive future efforts, with leaders stressing the importance of meeting voter expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)