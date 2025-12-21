Left Menu

Winter's Grip Tightens: Icy Fog Casts a Chill Over Punjab and Haryana

The winter chill intensified in Punjab and Haryana, with dense fog reducing visibility. Narnaul and Gurdaspur recorded the lowest temperatures in Haryana and Punjab, respectively. Chandigarh faced cold temperatures too. Several cities reported minimum temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius as the region shivered under the icy blanket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:16 IST
Winter's Grip Tightens: Icy Fog Casts a Chill Over Punjab and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The winter chill has intensified across Punjab and Haryana, with a thick fog blanketing many areas, significantly impacting visibility on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Narnaul in Haryana emerged as the coldest city with temperatures plummeting to 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, serving as the shared capital of both states, saw the mercury drop to 8.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Bhiwani and Amritsar also recorded lows, underlining the cold wave sweeping the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

