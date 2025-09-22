Buddha’s Sacred Relics to Travel to Russia’s Kalmykia for First Exposition

In a historic spiritual and cultural milestone, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from the National Museum, New Delhi, will travel to Russia’s Kalmykia Republic for the first-ever exposition in the region. The relics will be accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation led by senior monks, scholars, and officials, enabling the predominantly Buddhist population of Kalmykia to offer prayers and receive blessings.

The initiative is being organized by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The exposition will form part of the 3rd International Buddhist Forum, scheduled to be held in Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, from September 24–28, 2025.

The Forum and its Theme

Themed “Buddhism in the New Millennium”, the forum will feature:

The enshrinement of the Shakyamuni’s Sacred Relics from India at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery (the Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha), Kalmykia’s most significant Tibetan Buddhist center.

Four exhibitions organized by IBC and the National Museum, showcasing the Four Great Events in the Life of the Buddha and the Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas .

Three special academic lectures by renowned Buddhist scholars.

A demonstration of Norbu – the Kalyana Mitta, an AI-powered chatbot in Russian, designed to help devotees and students learn Buddha Dhamma.

The Relics and Artworks

Among the sacred objects to be displayed:

Casket of Holy Relics of Lord Buddha (enshrined at the National Museum).

A 10th-century bronze votive stupa from Nalanda, Bihar , depicting scenes from Buddha’s life (Pala period).

Expositions of Buddhist art under the theme “The Art of Stillness” , showcasing sculptures, paintings, and ritual objects from the National Museum’s collection.

Works by eminent artist Padma Shri Vasudev Kamath, adding a contemporary dimension to the event.

The relics will be transported with full reverence and protocol by a special Indian Air Force aircraft, accompanied by senior monks and cultural representatives.

High-Level Delegation

The Indian delegation will be led by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, alongside senior officials and monks. The IBC delegation will include:

H.H. the 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche , Head of the Sakya Order of Tibetan Buddhism.

H.E. the 13th Kundeling Taktsak Rinpoche of Drepung Gomang Monastery.

H.E. the 7th Yongzin Ling Rinpoche .

Seventeen other senior monks from India and abroad.

The three senior-most Indian Venerables will conduct a Blessing Session for local devotees, offering spiritual guidance and prayers.

MoUs to Strengthen Cultural Ties

Two important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed on this occasion:

Between the Central Spiritual Administration of Buddhist Russia and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). Between Nalanda University and Kalmyk Buddhist institutions to deepen academic collaboration.

Additionally, IBC and the Ministry of Culture’s manuscript division will gift the Holy Kanjur—a set of 108 Mongolian-language volumes of Buddhist scriptures, originally translated from the Tibetan canon—to nine Buddhist Institutes and a university in Russia.

Kalmykia: Europe’s Buddhist Republic

Kalmykia, located in southwest Russia along the Caspian Sea, is the only Buddhist republic in Europe. Its people, descendants of the Oirat Mongols, migrated from Western Mongolia in the 17th century. Despite their European location, the Kalmyks have preserved Mahayana Buddhist traditions, making this exposition deeply significant for the community.

The Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha Monastery, completed in 1996, is a vibrant spiritual hub for Kalmykia and will serve as the main site of the exposition.

Global Context and Past Relic Expositions

This marks the first time the Buddha’s sacred relics will be enshrined in Russia. In recent years, India has sent relics to:

Mongolia (2022) – Piprahwa relics.

Thailand (2024) – relics from Sanchi.

Vietnam (2025) – relics from Sarnath.

The relics now destined for Russia are part of the National Museum’s Buddhist Gallery collection.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the repatriation of the sacred Jewel Relics from Piprahwa, which returned to India after 127 years. The discovery of the Piprahwa relics in 1898 and later excavations in the 1970s reaffirmed India’s historic connection with Kapilavastu, the capital of the Shakya clan, and the Buddha’s birthplace.

A New Chapter in Buddhist Diplomacy

The 3rd International Buddhist Forum will bring together leaders, scholars, and practitioners from over 35 countries, fostering dialogue on Buddhism’s role in the modern world. For India, the exposition is both a diplomatic gesture and a cultural offering, highlighting its role as the custodian of Buddhist heritage and its commitment to fostering global spiritual unity.