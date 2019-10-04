Adoor Gopalakrishnan expresses concern over registering of FIR

Ace film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Friday expressed concern that an FIR had been registered against him and 49 other celebrities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern at the growing incidents of mob lynching. "The registering of an FIR on the basis of a court order was worrisome. If it is true, it is a matter of concern," Gopalakrishnan told reporters here.

"...This is undemocratic and will create doubts about the law and order system in the country," he said. He said a woman and her followers were found shooting at Mahatma Gandhi's effigy on January 30,depicting what Nathuram Godse did in 1948. "None of them have been labelled as anti-nationals, with even some of them managing to become MPs," he said.

An FIR was lodged at Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday against around 50 celebrities, including Ramachandra Guha, Mani Ratnam, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Aparna Sen, who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, raising their concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching in the country. The case was lodged after a chief judicial magistrate passed an order on a petition filed against the celebrities before his court.PTI RRT UD BN BN.

