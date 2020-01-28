Left Menu
After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild'

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:54 IST
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Grylls's 'Man vs Wild' show, for which the shooting has begun in Karnataka's Bandipur forest, sources said here on Tuesday. The top actor, along with the wanderer, known for his daredevilry in traversing and surviving in some of the most treacherous terrains in the world, has begun filming in the Bandipur woods, noted for its tiger reserve and biodiversity.

Sources close to the actor told PTI that he left on Monday to Mysore for the shoot and is expected to complete it soon and return to the city. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Karnataka, Punati Sridhar, confirmed to PTI that Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls are in Bandipur and had valid permission to carry out a shooting.

"Yes, they have valid permission. Without it, they cannot enter Bandipur Tiger Reserve," he said. A forest department official said the shooting started on Tuesday and would go on till the afternoon of January 30.

After the first day's shoot on Tuesday, the crew left the venue and would be back on Wednesday morning, he said. According to him, the actor received some bruises during the shooting of the show Man vs Wild.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users commented that wildlife activists in Karnataka have opposed the documentary shoot inside the Bandipur reserve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had featured in the show in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

