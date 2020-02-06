Veteran dancer Arati Das dies

Veteran dancer and actress Arati Das, popularly known as 'Miss Shefali', died of cardiac arrest at her Sodepur residence in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Thursday, family sources said. She was 76.

Das, also known as the 'Queen of Cabaret' was a sensation in the 60s and 70s for her superlative dancing skills and oomph. "Pisi (aunt) died at 6 am on Thursday. She complained of chest pain and uneasiness and doctor declared that she died of cardiac arrest," Elvin Shefali, niece of Das told PTI.

Das who had worked with legendary film director Satyajit Ray in classics like 'Pratidwandi' and 'Seemabaddha', was suffering from kidney ailment for quite some time, the sources said. She had made her film debut in 'Chowringhee'.

Besides, films, she also acted in several stage plays. Her famous plays include 'Samrat o Sundari', 'Saheb Bibi Golam' and 'Ashlil'.

Her autobiography 'Sandhyarater Miss Shefali was published recently. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the demise of Das. She extended her condolences to the dancers family members and relatives.

"Saddened at the passing away of actress Arati Das, famous under her screen name, Miss Shefali. She appeared in two of Satyajit Rays films, Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. Condolences to her family and her admirers," the chief minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.