South Korea: Kang Daniel makes long-awaited return with new music video '2U'

Kang Daniel has released his first mini-album 'CYAN' and the music video for his title track '2U' on March 24.

File photo Image Credit: Instagram (daniel.k.here)

South Korean singer, Kang Daniel has released his first mini-album 'CYAN' and the music video for his title track '2U' on March 24.

'2U' is the perfect song that mixes an energetic synth and fun rhythm. He sends a heartwarming message to people who may be a little worn out while chasing their dreams as he says, "The people who love you stay by your side because of who you are, just the way you are."

"Everyone is going through a hard time together and I hope I could spread positive energy through this album," Daniel said.

"CYAN," featuring five tracks, is Daniel's first work to be released since he went on a break in December, citing mental health reasons.

Lead single "2U" is an upbeat midtempo electro-pop song with uplifting lyrics which has a double meaning, as it could also mean 'reason' in the Korean language.

Kang Daniel is a former member of the South Korean boy group 'Wanna One'. In July 2019, Daniel made his official debut as a solo artist with the full-length studio album 'Color on Me,' which sold over 500,000 copies according to the Gaon chart, becoming the second-best-selling record by a solo act, following Baekhyun in 2019.

