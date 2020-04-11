Garment exporters ask PM to allow opening of sampling units

Coimbatore, Apr 11 (PTI): Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) on Saturday requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps towards allowing opening of the sampling units with less than 50 workers to prepare sample and also opening of preparatory processing units. Tirupur knitwear cluster exports Rs 26,000 crore worth of knitwear garments annually, and provides employment to six lakh workers directly and two lakh workers indirectly.

"We would like to drive home the point that our competing nations like China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia and Pakistan have already started functioning and been supplying garments to buyers - small stores in the EU, the UK and the US," TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said in a letter to the Prime Minister. "Also, we wish to note that these small stores have been asking our exporters to send Spring Summer sample to give approval and place orders for shipment," Shanmugham said in the letter.

At this crucial period (in view of the lockdown), it is paramount importance for opening of the sampling units with less than 50 workers to prepare sample and also giving permission for opening of preparatory processing units that knit and dye, among others, he said. The units can be operated in a phased manner after ensuring social distancing and providing mask, disinfectants in the wake of the COVID-19 spread, he said.

Expressing apprehension that any delay in giving permission for commencement of sample preparation would lead to an adverse impact on Tirupur cluster, the TEA chief said the cluster would be at a standstill for another six months, resulting in loss of employment to a large number of workers. "Considering the gravity of situation, may TEA request the Prime Minister to advise reopening of sampling units on priority basis and protect the Tirupur clusters," Shanmugham said.

