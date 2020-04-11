Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garment exporters ask PM to allow opening of sampling units

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:46 IST
Garment exporters ask PM to allow opening of sampling units

Coimbatore, Apr 11 (PTI): Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) on Saturday requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps towards allowing opening of the sampling units with less than 50 workers to prepare sample and also opening of preparatory processing units. Tirupur knitwear cluster exports Rs 26,000 crore worth of knitwear garments annually, and provides employment to six lakh workers directly and two lakh workers indirectly.

"We would like to drive home the point that our competing nations like China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia and Pakistan have already started functioning and been supplying garments to buyers - small stores in the EU, the UK and the US," TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said in a letter to the Prime Minister. "Also, we wish to note that these small stores have been asking our exporters to send Spring Summer sample to give approval and place orders for shipment," Shanmugham said in the letter.

At this crucial period (in view of the lockdown), it is paramount importance for opening of the sampling units with less than 50 workers to prepare sample and also giving permission for opening of preparatory processing units that knit and dye, among others, he said. The units can be operated in a phased manner after ensuring social distancing and providing mask, disinfectants in the wake of the COVID-19 spread, he said.

Expressing apprehension that any delay in giving permission for commencement of sample preparation would lead to an adverse impact on Tirupur cluster, the TEA chief said the cluster would be at a standstill for another six months, resulting in loss of employment to a large number of workers. "Considering the gravity of situation, may TEA request the Prime Minister to advise reopening of sampling units on priority basis and protect the Tirupur clusters," Shanmugham said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Athawale defends governor holding meetings with officials

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale denied on Saturday that Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari holding meetings with bureaucrats on coronavirus crisis undermines the state governments authority or creates two power centres. The Union Minister of ...

Air France in talks with French govt over emergency funding - Les Echos

Air France KLM has requested several billion euros of emergency funds from the French state while it negotiates a loan package from banks, which would be guaranteed by France and the Netherlands, French business daily Les Echos reported.The...

COVID-19: Hundreds of health workers in Australia to undertake vaccine trial

Hundreds of health workers in the state of South Australia will undergo a clinical trial to test whether an established tuberculosis vaccine can be used to reduce the severity of the novel coronavirus symptoms by providing a boost to the im...

Beating virus would be 'real' victory, says PSG's Sarabia

Paris Saint-Germain winger Pablo Sarabia says that beating the coronavirus would be the real victory of the season, with most professional football shut down due to the pandemic. Frances Ligue 1 was suspended on March 13, with PSG sitting 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020