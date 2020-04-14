Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:11 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries

World stocks gained on Tuesday after Chinese trade data came in better than expected and as some countries tried to restart their economies by partly lifting restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic. European stock markets opened stronger, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.5% to its highest since March 11. U.S. stock futures were up nearly 1%.

Analysts said the threat of a much deeper and prolonged downturn was starting to dissipate as new coronavirus cases declined in major economies and a raft of monetary and fiscal stimulus measures took effect globally. Spanish shares gained as much as 1.5% as some businesses reopened, although shops, bars and public spaces were set to stay closed until at least April 26.

"Although further slowdown in the pandemic's spreading may keep sentiment supported, we are still reluctant to trust a long-lasting recovery, and we prefer to take things day by day," said Charalambos Pissouros, analyst at JFD Group. Market sentiment was boosted by data showing China's exports fell only 6.6% in March from a year ago, less than the expected 14% plunge. Imports fell 0.9% compared with expectations for a 9.5% drop.

The gains in Europe took MSCI's All-Country World Index , which tracks shares across 49 countries, up 0.5%. Chinese shares gained, with the blue-chip index up 1.2%. Australian shares were up 1.7% and Japan's Nikkei rose 2.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.9%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 1.3% to its highest in a month, up 20% from a four-year low on March 19. Investors are now eyeing the easing of virus-related restrictions in some regions for further trading cues.

In Europe, thousands of shops across Austria are set to re-open on Tuesday. Spain recorded its smallest proportional daily rise in the number of deaths and new infections since early March and let some businesses return to work on Monday. In the United States, which has recorded the highest number of casualties from the virus in the world, President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration was close to completing a plan to reopen the U.S. economy. However, some state governors say the decision to restart businesses lies with them.

Wall Street indexes ended mixed on Monday. The Dow and S&P 500 fell, but a 6.2% gain in Amazon shares helped the Nasdaq end higher. "The pull-back in U.S. equities should come as no surprise in light of last week's historic rally," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, noting the S&P 500 had posted its best weekly performance since 1974.

"Sentiment will zig-zag until there is more clarity on formal measures to reopen major economies. More broadly, even though global markets have rebounded, it is difficult to say with any certainty whether the bottom has been reached." Oil prices edged lower, with investors apparently unconvinced that record supply cuts could soon balance markets pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic, though a predicted plunge in U.S. shale output provided some support. Brent futures fell 0.95% to $31.46 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 2.3%to $21.89, having dropped 1.5% in the previous session.

Gold prices clung to highs not seen in more than seven years at $1,720.1 an ounce. In currencies, the dollar extended losses on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive new lending programme. It weakened against the Japanese yen to 107.7.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.0929. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped 0.6% to $0.6420.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Cloudnine Group of hospitals collaborates with Ola to provide mobility services to expectant mothers

The Cloudnine Group of Hospitals has collaborated with cab aggregator Ola to offer mobility services to its customers in view of the growing customer demands for transportation services during the lockdown in force to contain the COVID-19 s...

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police receive 877 distress calls in last 24 hours

The Delhi Police have received 877 distress calls in the last 24 hours on its special helpline started to help people out during the lockdown, taking the total number of calls received since March 25 to 19,987 on Tuesday. Delhi Police Helpl...

Spain split between concern and relief as coronavirus lockdown eased

The construction sector across Spain and other industries in Catalonia and the Basque Country went back to work on Tuesday, after the government eased one of the worlds toughest coronavirus lockdowns as the pace of new infections slowed.How...

Gautam Navlakha surrenders before NIA in Bhima Koregaon case

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha surrendered before the National Investigation Agency NIA on Tuesday here after the Supreme Court had rejected his plea seeking extension of time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Nav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020