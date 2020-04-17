Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar steadies as overnight sentiment boost eases off

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:05 IST
FOREX-Dollar steadies as overnight sentiment boost eases off
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar steadied in early London trading on Friday after its rally was cut short by an overnight boost to risk sentiment from news of apparent success in a Covid-19 treatment drug trial and early plans to reopen the U.S. economy. The dollar, which has closely tracked risk sentiment through the coronavirus crisis, was broadly flat against a basket of currencies, up less than 0.1%.

But there were signs of increased risk appetite as the safe-haven Japanese yen was down 0.2% while the riskier New Zealand dollar rose 0.7% and the Australian dollar gained 0.4%. The euro was broadly flat against the dollar, at $1.084 .

The sentiment was boosted overnight by a media report detailing encouraging partial data from experimental drug trials on severe COVID-19 patients at the University of Chicago. More data is expected at the end of the month. News of U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to reopen the world's largest economy was taken by investors as a positive sign, even after Thursday's jobless data showed a record 22 million Americans sought unemployment benefits in the last month.

The overnight moves toppled the dollar, which has closely tracked risk sentiment through the coronavirus crisis, from a week high. Though the greenback is headed for its smallest weekly rise in almost two months, the dollar is likely to be supported in the short term as any vaccine will take months to come to market while the economic costs from months-long lockdowns in the global economy is going to be huge.

"Although there are some signs of recovery this morning, I still have my doubts that this will prove sustainable," said Commerzbank FX analyst Thu Lan Nguyen, citing poor economic data and market concerns about whether new infections are lessening sufficiently to justify relaxing lockdown measures. China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, the first reversal since at least 1992, as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed production and spending.

Investors were slightly optimistic because the data was not much worse than they had feared, and because of a less-than-expected 1.1% drop in industrial output, though big uncertainties remain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas receiving Superannuation

Over two and a half thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas who receive Superannuation, Veterans Pension or the main benefit, will keep being paid with a temporary relaxation in policy, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and ...

QSR chains assure customers their products safe, amid COVID-19 scare

Quick Service Restaurant chains such as Pizza Hut, Dominos Pizza, McDonalds and Subway have assured customers of safety of their products amid the COVID-19 crisis, stating that they are taking precautions at stores as mandated by the author...

Indian job-seekers stranded in UAE eagerly wait to return home as money runs out

Several Indian job-seekers stranded in the UAE due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak are running out of money and desperately want to return home, according to a media report. Shahanad Pulukkool, 26, a driver from Kannoor...

Coronavirus: Indian parents in UAE attend son’s funeral in Kerala virtually

Bidding the final goodbye is always a difficult thing and for an Indian family in the UAE it became harder as they had to do it virtually due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a media report. The family had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020