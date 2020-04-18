Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambuja to start production from Apr 20, in talks with authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:01 IST
Ambuja to start production from Apr 20, in talks with authorities

Ambuja Cements is planning to start manufacturing in phases at its plants across India from April 20 and is seeking approval from the relevant government authorities. The company is taking all necessary steps to adhere to the standard operating procedure for social distancing mandated by the government in the new guidelines issued by the government on April 15, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing.

"The company is seeking necessary permissions/approvals from the relevant government authorities for resumption of operations at various locations from April 20, 2020, in a phased manner. "The operations at various locations will be resumed in full compliance of the said order and conditions/directives as may be mentioned in the approval by the relevant government authorities," it said on Friday.

On March 23, Ambuja Cements temporarily suspended its operations at various locations, in compliance with the direction issued by the government in view of the pandemic. Ambuja Cements is part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim.

It has a cement capacity of 29.65 million tonnes with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Remaining I-League matches cancelled in view of lockdown

The remaining 28 matches of the I-League will be cancelled due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and Mohun Bagan will be officially declared as the champions, the committee running the league decided on Saturday. The I-League panel, which ...

Indore is a challenge but getting support from people in fighting COVID-19: MP govt official

Citing late detection of the first confirmed coronavirus case in Madhya Pradeshs Indore last month and low capacity for conducting tests, a top state government officer on Saturday said the city remains a challenge for the health department...

MP: 28 recovered from COVID-19 disease get rousing send off

A total of 28 people who have recovered from COVID-19 disease were on Saturday received a water cannon salute and garlands for defeating coronavirus here in Madhya Pradesh, which has seen a surge in infections. As soon as the 28 people were...

Scoring runs against you guys is easy: Kevin Pietersen captions picture with Dhoni

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Saturday shared a throwback picture with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a quirky caption. In the picture, Pietersen can be seen pointing towards a particular direction and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020