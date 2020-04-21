Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW 3-Spot US oil futures crash below zero with nowhere to store crude

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:37 IST
INSTANT VIEW 3-Spot US oil futures crash below zero with nowhere to store crude

Energy traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, sending the contract deep into negative territory for the first time in history, as barely any buyers are willing to take delivery of oil barrels because there is no place to put the crude. Plunging crude prices pulled global equity markets lower and investors moved to the safety of U.S. Treasury securities, pushing yields slightly lower as any risk of near term inflation all but evaporated with the price of spot oil cheaper than free.

COMMENTS: BOB YAWGER, DIRECTOR OF FUTURES, MIZUHO, NEW YORK "It's a historic day. What it means is there's no available storage anymore so the price of the commodity is effectively worthless. There's no place to put it, so you've go to flush it basically. They don't want it. So when it's minus a dollar, they'll pay you a dollar to get it out of there. The bottom line problem is that pipe is full and so is storage, which is kind of weird because if you look at the EIA numbers it does not represent maximum capacity at Cushing at this point... It also implies that some folks are trying to get out of the May contract to the best of their ability without a lot of time left... Some of those folks were probably long the May contract and now they're trying to bail before the expiration. I've seen some ugly expirations in my life but this obviously is an all-time record holder."

JOHN KILDUFF, PARTNER AT HEDGE FUND AGAIN CAPITAL LLC, NEW YORK “Normally this would be stimulative to the economy around the world. It normally would be good for an extra 2% on the GDP. You’re not seeing the savings because no one is spending on the fuels.”

“But obviously it’s bone crushing for the producers, the rig count is reflective of this and you’re going to see more of that.” “The June contract is not going to fare any better. There’s no way the inventories clear.” DAN RUSSO, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, CHAIKIN ANALYTICS, PHILADELPHIA

“Everyone is making a big deal about the precipitous decline in the May contract, but you have to take delivery if you own it. And as we all know, there’s nowhere to store it. The cost of storage drives the front-month contract negative when you factor in the storage cost. However, the fact that the June contract is beginning to roll over as well speaks in my mind to investors’ views of economic growth, or lack thereof. “Broad-based commodities are telling you that there is no global growth. I look at the ratio of copper to gold because copper is an industrial metal, widely used for different purposes throughout the economy, and gold is a precious metal, widely used as a store of value or a safe-haven asset in times of market uncertainty. If you look at that ratio it’s been in decline since the beginning of 2018. What’s that telling me is that investors at this point, based on what’s happening in the market, do not appear to be pricing in any kind of V-shaped recovery for the global economy."

“The message from the commodity as well as the bond market, the trajectory out of here is not likely V-shaped. We’ve had a 28% rally in the equity market and you’re not seeing Treasuries sell off aggressively.” LOUISE DICKSON, OIL MARKETS ANALYST, RYSTAD ENERGY "Oil futures continue to defy gravity and are now flirting with negative intraday territory. This moment is of course historical and could not better illustrate the price-utopia that the market has been in since March, when the full scale of the oversupply problem started to become evident but the market remained oblivious. Since then traders have sent prices up and down on speculation, hopes, Tweets and wishful thinking. But now reality is sinking in.

"Rystad Energy has long-warned about single-digit WTI prices and even the possibility of going negative, and now that we have reached this threshold, the next logical step will be shut-ins and bankruptcies. If these materialize in the next month, then we can begin discussing optimism in June, but right now, given the likely low compliance of OPEC+ cuts by May 1, the optimism is not yet warranted, and we could see a repeat situation next month." HARRY TCHILINGUIRIAN, HEAD OF COMMODITY RESEARCH, BNP PARIBAS

“The collapse started on Friday. What we are witnessing is dwindling volume. While Cushing stocks can be the driver as people transition to June but if that were true, then the contango between May and June and June and July should be around the same. The June to July contango is around $6 a barrel.” DAVID WINANS, PRINCIPAL, U.S. INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RESEARCH, PGIM FIXED INCOME

"Today’s price move feels like oil is passing a kidney stone. A very painful move but it can’t last for long, since producers are switching off wells as we speak." "The 'supply shock' from the OPEC+ collapse in March was really a mirage, the demand shock from COVID-19 is overwhelming everything. Ultimately, the path for oil prices is going to follow the path of this virus. Until demand shows some sign of life, oil prices will likely remain on life support." KEVIN FLANAGAN, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME STRATEGY FOR WISDOMTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK

“What the energy market is telling you is that demand isn’t coming back any time soon, and there’s a supply glut. Ordinarily you’d be looking at oil as an inflation indicator, but then it turned into an economic-activity indicator. This price decline can be good if it means more people going to the pump, but that requires people getting out.” “It’s hard to pinpoint where the market is focusing on this. Oil is running toward zero and stocks are down. But the 10-year US Treasury yield is essentially unchanged. So much factors into the note that oil prices don’t seem to be catalyzing any big moves to (Treasury) yields. People usually refer to price declines at the pump as tax cuts, but the Treasury market is saying we’re just going to sit tight.”

SCOTT SHELTON, ENERGY SPECIALIST, UNITED ICAP "The market is now understanding what the true meaning of ultra low refinery runs, open blending arbs and full tanks. There is no bid for May WTI as there is no buyer and we have yet to see a significant reduction is supply at Cushing to offset it." (Compiled by Alden Bentley)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir target journalists for alleged 'fake news'

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir are investigating two journalists for allegedly spreading fake news, authorities said on Monday, as a months-long security crackdown in the Muslim-majority state persists. Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kum...

'Encouraging signs' as UK daily toll hits two-week low

The British government on Monday said there were encouraging signs that the coronavirus outbreak was easing but warned it was too early to lift the lockdown despite new evidence of the economic toll. Some 16,509 people hospitalised with COV...

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli aerial strikes on Palmyra -state media

Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli aerial attack on the city of Palmyra in eastern Homs province in central Syria and downed several hostile targets, state media said on Monday. A news flash on state media did not give any details ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as oil traders cannot give away U.S. crude

Wall Street tumbled on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time ever, with traders forced to pay to unload crude as the May contract expired during a global economic slump unleashed by the coronavirus outbreak. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020