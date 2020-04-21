Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ossify invests Rs 225 crore to acquire manufacturing facility for producing Compaq TVs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:24 IST
Ossify invests Rs 225 crore to acquire manufacturing facility for producing Compaq TVs

Ossify industries, which has brand rights of Compaq's television business here, on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 225 crore to acquire a manufacturing facility at Kundli in Haryana and expects to start production by the end of 2022. The company plans to make investments of around Rs 210 crore on infrastructure development of the facility over the next four years.

"Acquired in February 2020, the plant is currently under development and will be commissioned by Diwali of 2022," said Ossify industries in a statement. This new manufacturing facility will cater to the domestic and international business for Compaq televisions, for which it holds licence for multiple countries and regions.

Besides, a small percentage of the production may also serve the domestic and South Asia OEM/ODM business for some prominent TV brands, the Delhi-based company added. Ossify Industries CEO Anand Dubey said, "The acquisition of the manufacturing facility is a crucial step for us, as the company is embarking on its next phase of growth. This will help us fulfil the projected domestic demand for Compaq." Ossify Industries has brand rights for Compaq smart television business in India and some other territories under a licence from Hewlett Packard, the parent company of Compaq.

It expect to roll out the first batch of Compaq brand TV sets in the first half of this year. The Indian TV market is expected to be around 15 million units per annual and majority of the market is controlled by top three leading brands -- Samsung, LG and Sony.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, shipments of TVs in the Indian market grew by 15 per cent to 15 million units in 2019. Korean electronics major Samsung continues to lead the overall TV market, while Xiaomi is now the leader in the smart TV segment with 40 per cent growth in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem; Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. over coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Senate moves toward possible Tuesday coronavirus vote, Pelosi sees deal on principlesThe U.S. Congress on Monday inched toward a 450 billion deal to help small businesses and hospita...

Saudi says closely monitoring oil markets, ready to act

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it was closely monitoring the oil markets and ready to take any additional measures after prices hit historical lowsqThe kingdom continues to closely monitor the situation in the oil markets and is pre...

Pak PM to get tested for COVID-19: aide

Imran Khan has agreed to get tested for the novel coronavirus after a well-known philanthropist was tested positive for the COVID-19, days after meeting the Pakistan prime minister, his doctor said on Tuesday. Faisal Edhi, the son of late p...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows; Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document showsBritains Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020